× The Daily Line’s Mike Fourcher breaks down the Illinois school funding battle: “There is beginning to be some serious desperation in the air”

The Daily Line‘s Mike Fourcher joins Justin for his weekly visit to break down the top local political stories making news this week including the latest on the ongoing battle over the Illinois school funding bill and the city of Chicago doubling down on their stance against federal court oversight of the CPD.

Follow Justin on Twitter and give him a like on Facebook. The Download with Justin Kaufmann airs Monday through Friday from 7 pm. to 11 pm on @WGNRadio