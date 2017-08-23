× The Carry Out 8-23-17: “President Trump is continuing his yo-yo inclusive/divisive tour which is the 2017 version of flip-flopping”

The Carry Out is the nightly segment where Justin reads the news so you don’t have to. Tonight’s top stories include President Trump continuing his yo-yo inclusive/divisive tour, Hillary Clinton saying that President Trump made her skin crawl, leaders in Springfield meeting behind closed doors, a student at Moraine Valley Community College suing over a “pimp” improv skit, the Cubs beating up on the lowly Cincinnati Reds, the White Sox christening the Lucas Giolito era last night, Mitch Trubisky taking snaps with the #1 unit, Charles Leno Jr. signing a contract extension, ESPN reporting that Bulls players aren’t fond of Dwyane Wade and Twitter’s iconic #Hashtag turning 10.

