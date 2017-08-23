× Terrorism Expert Tom Mockaitis is turning out to be Wendy’s human prozac…

Tom Mockaitis is a professor, historian, and author who works on terrorism, insurgency, international security, and military history. He joins the Bill and Wendy show on the phone and they discuss the nuclear threat from North Korea, how uncomfortable US citizens should feel about it all, the protocol President Donald Trump would have to go through to fire nuclear missiles, and much more.

