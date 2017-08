× Steve Cochran Full Show 08.23.17: Dean does his best Cochran impression

Dean was in for Steve Cochran today and he did a darn good job. Mindy Segal from Mindy’s HotChocolate brought in amazing treats and discussed the 10th anniversary of Chicago Gourmet. Pat Brady can’t understand what is happening with our President. Steve Bernas from the BBB warns us about scams and Sheri Runner from the Chicago Urban League talks racial equality.