× Roe Conn Full Show (8/23/17): The growing controversy of Robert Lee, “Drunk Trump” in the Top Five@5, and more…

The Roe Conn Show w/Anna Davlantes for Wednesday, August 23th, 2017:

WGN-TV’s Ben Bradley auditions to replace Mark Suppelsa as supporting member to the Roe Conn Show w/Anna Davlantes, audio of Hillary Clinton reading her forthcoming memoir “What Happened” is out, and outrage is brewing after ESPN bumped play-by-play announcer Robert Lee from a University of Virginia football game and the University of Southern California is mulling the removal of mascot because they have similar names to Confederate icons, the history of presidential pets is in the news, the Top Five@5 features “Drunk Trump” in Phoenix, the weird history of the “Blacks for Trump” guy is explored, and WGN Bears Insider Adam Hoge explains why the Chicago Bears are closer naming Mitch Trubisky their starting quarterback.

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3390511/3390511_2017-08-23-205011.64kmono.mp3?ad_params=zones%3DPreroll%7Cstation_id%3D3785.mp3

Follow your favorite Roe Conn Show characters on Twitter, we’ll follow back, we promise!

Follow @RoeConn Follow @AnnaDavlantes Follow @WGNGoodBuyGirl​ Follow @VioletaPod​ Follow @kpowell720​ Follow @TheRoeConnShow​

​And be sure to follow Roe on Facebook!