Rachel Drew and Tony Richards: Opera Singer Parents, Living Next to the L and Thelonious Monk

Vocalist Rachel Drew and guitarist Tony Richards were brought together by their love of great songs within the jazz tradition. Hear them perform and get details about their gig this Sunday at Wishbone North in this conversation with Nick Digilio.

Plus Tony on growing up with opera singer parents, Rachel on living next to L tracks and Tony’s life changing first concert seeing Thelonious Monk.

