× Pretty Late gets Magical! Magician Dennis Watkins celebrates 5 years at the Palmer House, Giant Steps Walk for Autism, Comedian Erica Nicole Clark, Rep Martwick and Patti’s Favorites! | Full Show (Aug 22nd)

Tonight (Aug 22nd) Pretty Late gets Magical! Chicago’s favorite Magician, Dennis Watkins celebrates 5 years at the Palmer House. Listen in as he describes his popular show happening on Fridays + Saturdays at the Magic Parlour and catch him live on “Penn And Teller’s Fool Us” airing on September 7th. Then, Greg Lawrence (Communications Director of Giant Steps) brings to light the 7th Annual Giant Steps Walk for Autism which is happening October 7th. Following the 12:35pm hour, Comedian Erica Nicole Clark jumps on air with her cohort Comedian Doc Love to discuss everything from her career to the namesake of Illinois suburb Kankakee. We also welcome on Rep Martwick to discuss the state of the State and finally, we play another rousing game of Patti’s Favorites where listeners guess a favorite of Patti’s – This week listeners guess Patti’s favorite item for going back to school!

Listen to the full podcast right here:

