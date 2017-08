× Mindy Segal of Mindy’s HotChocolate talks Chicago Gourmet!

Mindy Segal of the famous Mindy’s HotChocolate stopped by The Steve Cochran Show with some amazing goodies to talk about the 10th anniversary of Chicago Gourmet. Mindy will be at Chicago Gourmet’s Sweets and Beats and will lead a tasting of some of the delicious treats shared at the event. For more information on this fun night, click HERE!