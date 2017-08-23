× Luzia Gives Back To Chicago In Commissioning Local Artist To Paint Mexican-Themed Mural

Not only is the Cirque Du Soliel’s Luzia receiving rave reviews and performing to sold out crowds in Chicago, but the show is now giving back to the community! Luzia has commissioned Chicago artist Gloria “Gloe” Talamantes to create a beautiful mural in the South Loop, that will outlive the run of the show and allow Chicago to reflect on all of the beauty Luzia offers for generations to come! In the mural, Talamantes combines inspiration from Luzia with her Mexican heritage. Luzia runs through September 3rd under the Big Top in the United Center Parking lot. WGN’s Andrea Darlas sits down with Talamantes and Luzia promoter Francis Jalbert to make the big announcement!