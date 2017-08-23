Jazz Vocalist Kurt Elling
In an intimate corner of Chicago’s Third Coast Café, Grammy Award Winning Jazz Vocalist Kurt Elling shared his thoughts on jazz, spirituality, the creative work process and being in the moment. Grab a snack and belly up as Kurt has some powerful things to say about the life of an artist and life on the road.
