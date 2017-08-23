× Good, Fast Reads

Southern Living Magazine book reviewer Carrie Rollwagen offers a list of books that are hidden gems, you may want to pick up. Carrie breaks down what makes each of these books worth the read.

–Additional information about Carrie can be found on her website at: Carrierollwagen.com

–Follow Carrie on Facebook, Twitter & Instagram at: Crollwagen

–Visit: SouthernLiving.com; for current & future book reviews by Carrie Rollwagen

Book List

– Do Not Become Alarmed by Maile Meloy

– Fact of a Body by Alexandria Marzano-Lesnevich

-The Wanderers by Meg Howrey

– Exit West by Mohsin Hamid

– The Essex Serpent by Sarah Perry

– Borne by Jeff Vandermeer

– Throwback Special by Chris Bachelder

– Celine by Peter Heller

