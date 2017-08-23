Dr. John Duffy: Weakness is part of every day life
Dr. John Duffy is a an author, clinical psychologist, family and parenting expert, and father and husband. He joins Bill and Wendy to talk about one of Bill’s daughters leaving for college again today, showing weakness and crying in front of your children, and much more.
