Cubs crowds ruining your commute? New CTA alerts will warn (and reward) you

CHICAGO — If Chicago Cubs night games are hindering your ride home, the CTA is offering new text alerts that will recommend a less crowded time to travel — and offer incentives to riders who do so.

Riders who take the Red Line home from Downtown can opt to receive text alerts from the transit authority ahead of weekday night games at Wrigley Field on from Monday to Aug. 30 and Sept. 12-15.

The messages will advise commuters to travel before 5 p.m. or after 6 p.m., when Cubs fans are less likely to board trains heading north. Through a partnership with MasterCard, the CTA might offer incentives for traveling at less crowded times, ranging from a donation to Stand Up To Cancer made in the commuter’s name or reimbursement for the ride taken.