Constitutionality of hate speech, $417 baby powder verdict, Chicago Daily Law Bulletin editor, legal issues surrounding the eclipse and more.

Electronic Frontier Foundation Senior Staff Attorney David Greene joins the show to discuss First Amendment Issues surrounding Charlottesville and other recent rallies.

Johnson and Johnson ordered to pay $417 million in talcum powder case.

Chicago Daily Law Bulletin editor Mark Karlinsky joins Rich and Tina to discuss breaking news in the Chicago legal community.

Circuit Court of Cook County Chief Judge Staff Attorney Elliott Reibman joins the show to discuss his unique legal career.

In the Legal Grab Bag, Tina and Rich discuss a lawsuit against Charlottesville demonstrators, legal issues surrounding the eclipse and breaking legal news involve El Chapo, Drake, Johnson and Johnson verdict and Rob Kardashian.