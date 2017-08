× Chicago Characters: Roman Brach and the last of the newsstands

Dave Hoekstra visits with an old neighborhood friend, Roman Brach, who runs a newsstand at 1555 W. Division Street in Wicker Park. They talk about the history of the neighborhood and the precarious placement of a Nelson Algren statue across the street from the newsstand, how the business has changed with the death of the written word, his own journey from landing at Ellis Island as a boy in the early 50’s, and more.