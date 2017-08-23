× Chicago artist you should know: Chris Barnett aka CBMIX

DJ/Producer Chris Barnett aka CBMIX joins Justin to talk about his career, how he became involved in music, what drew him to working with hip hop artists, how he met Chance the Rapper, Chief Keef and Vic Mensa, the importance of building relationships, the challenge of staying on top of technology, what makes a CBMIX production, continuing to push himself to try new things, how evolves as an artist, Chicago becoming the epicenter of the hip hop world and what it means to be a producer from Chicago.

