Bill and Wendy Full Show 08-23-17

Today’s guests include professor and terrorism expert, Tom Mockaitis, and Dr. John Duffy. Bill and Wendy talk about President Donald Trump’s rally in Arizona, the nuclear threat from North Korea, saying goodbye to our kids as they go back to college, some White Sox fun facts, and much more.

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter at @billwendyshow, and on Facebook at Bill Leff and Wendy Snyder. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to Noon, plus an online-only bonus hour from Noon to 1 p.m.