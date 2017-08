× Author Amy Bizzarri: Chicago flaunts factory fresh hot dogs, antique buttons and unique bathrooms

Author and Teacher Amy Bizzarri gives a tour of Chicago to Chicagoans themselves, in her book, 111 Places in Chicago That You Must Not Miss. Listen to some of her favorites here as she shares them with Rick, and you may get to see a button from Abraham Lincoln’s presidential campaign, or consume some natural, fresh honey.