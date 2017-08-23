Adam Hoge on Trubisky playing with the starters: “it’s inevitable”
WGN Bears Insider Adam Hoge joins Roe Conn, Anna Davlantes, and Kevin Powell to talk all the big stories from Halas Hall including Mitch Trubisky working with starters and OT Charles Leno Jr. inking a $38 million extension.
