Adam Hoge on Trubisky playing with the starters: “it’s inevitable”

Posted 8:02 PM, August 23, 2017, by , Updated at 07:21PM, August 23, 2017

Mitch Trubisky makes calls at the line of scrimmage in his Bears debut. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

WGN Bears Insider Adam Hoge joins Roe Conn, Anna Davlantes, and Kevin Powell to talk all the big stories from Halas Hall including Mitch Trubisky working with starters and OT Charles Leno Jr. inking a $38 million extension.

Follow your favorite Roe Conn Show characters on Twitter, we’ll follow back, we promise!

And be sure to follow Roe on Facebook!