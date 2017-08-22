× Wintrust Business Lunch 8/22/17: Boeing’s Big Win, Goodwill’s Growth, & Liberal Arts Educations

Another Chicago winner in the national spot light after President Trump’s speech yesterday. Jon Najarian told Steve about the stock jump for Boeing and one particular stock Jon is keeping his eye on. Andrew Herrmann shared with Steve the new Goodwill store opening in Chicago that makes more than 40 stores in Illinois, Suzanne Muchin picked up where she left off discussing Erika Harold’s title as she runs for Illinois Attorney General, and Kelly Leonard explained why a liberal arts education could be more important than society thinks.