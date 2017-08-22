× Violeta Podrumedic

Violeta Podrumedic joined The Roe Conn Show with Anna Devalantes on WGN Radio 720 in February 2016. She is currently the afternoon Traffic Reporter from 3-7pm weekdays and a Feature Reporter covering a variety of topics including The Cubs, Polar Plunge, Bike the Drive, and really anything and everything going on in Chicago. She also does a weekly ‘Weekend Warning’ video about how the Traffix Chicago App can help you avoid weekend slow downs.

Violeta started with WGN Radio as an intern in the Newsroom before becoming an Associate Producer and News Writer. Some of her roles include writing, monitoring, and complying traffic reports for the afternoon anchor. Simultaneously, she began covering the Cubs on their road to winning the World Series. Her bubbly personality, natural curiosity, and unique point of view launched her popularity online and helped land her an on-air position.

Violeta is one of Chicago’s very own, born and raised in Lakeview by her very foreign Serbian family. She received a Bachelor of Arts degree in Political Science and Communication for the University of Illinois at Chicago Honors College.