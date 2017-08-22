Video: Violeta visits the BMW Championship Interactive Golf Experience

WGN’s Violeta Podrumedic visits the BMW Championship Interactive Golf Experience that gives golf fans the opportunity to win free tickets to the BMW Championship returning to Lake Forest’s Conway Farms Golf Course and the chance to meet PGA Tour defending champ Dustin Johnson. The free interactive experience will be at 2 N. Riverside Plaza until August 25th. Stop by and sign up for your chance to win!
