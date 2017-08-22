Video: The Steve Cochran Show at Silver Lake Golf Course in Orland Park for the Allstate Hometown Voices Tour

The Steve Cochran Show heads to the Silver Lake Golf Course in Orland Park for the WGN Radio Hometown Voices Tour presented by Allstate agent Jack Hallberg, Sr. Steve Cochran and Andrea Darlas talk to Jack, a longtime Orland Park resident, about his nearly-50 years of being an Allstate Agent, as well as his 55 years of marriage.