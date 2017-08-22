× The Opening Bell 8/22/17: Is A Multigenerational Workforce A Good Thing?

Sitting in for Steve Grzanich, Dave Plier discussed the business world by discussing an industry he is familiar with, the world of retail. Dave talked with Robin Wigglesworth (US Market Editor at Financial Times) about the most impactful closings since the 2008 recession. Dave then turned his attention to the operational side of the business world by inviting Rosanne Thomas (Author of “Excuse My: The Survival Guide to Modern Business Etiquette“) to break down the mixing of the multi-generational workforce that drives the economy today.