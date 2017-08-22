× The John Williams Show Full Podcast 08.22.17: Eclipse recap, Confederate statues, elevator deaths

John looks back at the total solar eclipse and at one of the more priceless reactions to it, plus one that we are slightly incredulous towards. Then, listeners tell us what they think about the CNN photo of President Trump staring into the sky without eclipse goggles. John considers why Dominic DiFrisco has such a kind recounting of Italo Balbo, and then Dominic himself calls in. And finally, you tell us about your most horrifying elevator experiences.