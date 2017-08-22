× The Download with Justin Kaufmann Full Show 8-22-17

We have another marvelous show for you! On tonight’s episode of The Download, Justin speaks with Honey-Can-Do International CEO Steve Greenspon about finding a space in the crowded home organization industry, singer-songwriter Michelle Shocked chats about her career and upcoming shows at City Winery, filmmaker Tiara Epps tells us about her soon to be released Chicago-based film, “Sunday,” we introduce you to local musician Knox Fortune and since it’s Tuesday, we end the show with “The Worst,” where we complain about the worst things in society…for prizes!

