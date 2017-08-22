× The Carry Out 8-22-17: “President Trump is in Arizona to whip the base into a frenzy or is to whip the protesters into a frenzy?”

The Carry Out is the nightly segment where Justin reads the news so you don’t have to. Tonight’s top stories include President Trump speaking at a rally in Arizona, Chicagoans preparing to protest the controversial Balbo monument, leaders continuing to meet in Springfield over school funding, another woman coming forward with allegations against R. Kelly, the Village Voice announcing it will end the print publication, the Cubs taking on the Reds in Cincinnati, the Sox ushering the Lucas Giolito era in tonight against the Twins, Bears preparing for their game against the Titans on Sunday, Cleveland Cavaliers guard Kyrie Irving being traded to Boston for Isaiah Thomas and the Powerball jackpot hitting $700 million.

