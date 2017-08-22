× #TechTuesday with CNET Senior Editor Bridget Carey: Is Android selling cookies now?

It’s Tech Tuesday! As is usually the case, CNET’s Bridget Carey joins Bill and Wendy on the phone. They talk about the record numbers NASA’s website recorded during yesterday’s eclipse, Android Oreo and the confusion it has caused confusion for Bill, Apple TV opening up the gates for competition, a big exciting Samsung event tomorrow, and much more.