A March 7, 2012 photo shows a plate of Oreo cookies in Washington, DC. Technically they're "chocolate sandwich cookies," a baked concoction of sugar, vitamin-enriched flour, canola oil, high-fructose corn syrup and, at the bottom of the list of ingredients, chocolate. But the Oreo cookie -- first baked in New York city 100 years ago on March 6, 2012 -- is much more than that. It's an American icon, the best-selling cookie in the nation, with plenty of fans around the world to boot. AFP PHOTO/Mandel NGAN (Photo credit should read MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images)
#TechTuesday with CNET Senior Editor Bridget Carey: Is Android selling cookies now?
A March 7, 2012 photo shows a plate of Oreo cookies in Washington, DC. Technically they're "chocolate sandwich cookies," a baked concoction of sugar, vitamin-enriched flour, canola oil, high-fructose corn syrup and, at the bottom of the list of ingredients, chocolate. But the Oreo cookie -- first baked in New York city 100 years ago on March 6, 2012 -- is much more than that. It's an American icon, the best-selling cookie in the nation, with plenty of fans around the world to boot. AFP PHOTO/Mandel NGAN (Photo credit should read MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images)
It’s Tech Tuesday! As is usually the case, CNET’s Bridget Carey joins Bill and Wendy on the phone. They talk about the record numbers NASA’s website recorded during yesterday’s eclipse, Android Oreo and the confusion it has caused confusion for Bill, Apple TV opening up the gates for competition, a big exciting Samsung event tomorrow, and much more.
You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter at @billwendyshow, and on Facebook at Bill Leff and Wendy Snyder. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to Noon, plus an online-only bonus hour from Noon to 1 p.m.