Steve Cochran Full Show 08.22.17: Emotional responses and special guests

Tom Skilling checks in on his way back from Carbondale to talk about how awesome the eclipse was. We talk to an amazing Allstate ‘Kid of the Week’ named Bianca, who is doing pretty incredible things and may end up being president some day. Karen Conti stopped by the studio to talk legal news and Dean Richards reviews Total Eclipse of the Heart. And the biggest thing that happened today was Abigail Grace surprised Steve in-studio. What a day!