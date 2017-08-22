× Singer-songwriter Michelle Shocked: “I wanna be loved like everybody else but there is something in me that says it’s time to fight”

Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Michelle Shocked joins Justin at The Big Table to talk about her career, the 25th anniversary of her record, “Arkansas Traveler,” why the ownership of her music was more important to her than stardom, the fights she had with her record label, what it is like to go back and revisit older material, the controversy surrounding the “Arkansas Traveler” cover art, the role authenticity plays in her life in music, her fight for artists rights, creating a career in spite of herself and her upcoming show at City Winery.

