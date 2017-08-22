× Silent film festival showcases three golden era classics this weekend

CHICAGO — The Silent Film Society of Chicago will showcase three relics from the golden age of cinema this weekend, as the Silent Summer Weekend Film Festival returns to Filament Theatre, 4041 N. Milwaukee Ave.

On Friday, Saturday and Sunday, a different film from the 1910s or 20s will be projected onto the screen while organist Jay Warren plays a live accompaniment.

The three films share a common theme of devious women taking advantage of men, according to Warren, the program director for the society.

