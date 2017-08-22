× Powell: In case you missed it, another top White Sox prospect made his debut

By Kevin Powell

School is starting up, football season is underway and the White Sox are the worst team in the American League. A whopping 14,053 showed up Tuesday night to see the debut of Lucas Giolito, the club’s 6th ranked prospect. I get it. You’ve got better things to do on a beautiful August night than watch a team fall to 28 games under .500. But in case you missed it, the 23-year-old had a solid outing.

As Gioloto exited after six innings, so too did the fans–a large chunk of them just wanting to see a glimpse of the future. The right-hander gave up four earned runs without issuing a walk. He also struck out four on 99 pitches, but gave up three homers.

“I feel like I belong (in the majors),” Giolito said after his outing. “I’m happy I didn’t walk anyone tonight. I was able to command the fast ball pretty well. Fastball-changeup was pretty much all I had, I wasn’t throwing the curveball as well as I’d like, but I’ll work on that for the next start.”

Rick Renteria couldn’t have been happier with Giolito’s performance.

“He threw a lot of strikes. He looked very, very good to me.”

It wasn’t the first time Gioloto pitched in the majors. He made four starts last year with the Nationals, and was brought over in an offseason trade with Washington. He’s the third pitcher to make his first start with the Sox in the past couple weeks.

“I’ve been able to feel relaxed and be myself in the clubhouse,” he said.

It makes sense. His locker is next to Nicky Delmonico’s. The two have played together all year at Triple-A Charlotte. The core is arriving. And as the Sox season continues to nose dive, the future has never looked brighter.

I know most of you are getting ready to Bear Down with Mitch Trubisky, but the Sox have 17 home games in the month of September. It may be worth your while to take a trip to 35th & Shields.

“I appreciate the fans, how excited they are about the young players and everything,” Giolito said. “I’m hoping that I can start to put some stuff together and put some really good starts together in the last month of the season.”

NEWS & NOTES

-Lucas Giolito is the first White Sox pitcher to not walk a batter over 6.0-plus in their debut since Orlando Hernandez on 4/8/05.

-Nick Delmonico has reached base in 19 of 20 games this season, including six straight. He’s hitting .329 with two doubles, six homers, 12 walks and 12 RBI.

-Avi Garcia is hitting .462 over his last 10 games

