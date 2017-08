It’s been quite a week. The Sandberg-Boyle’s celebrated their 1 year wedding anniversary at Chicago Cut Steakhouse, which is where they got married. Then they headed to Elkhart Lake for some swimming, eating and relaxing for a few days. Then the family attended Bruno Mars for Catherine’s 13th bday. It’s going to be hard to top the Summer of 2017!

The Boyle’s enjoying Bruno Mars.. Up Town Funk You Up