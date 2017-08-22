× How does Honey-Can-Do stand out in the crowded home organization industry?

It’s Tuesday night so that means we have another episode of “The Download on Chicago Business” sponsored by Signature Bank. Tonight, Justin speaks with Honey-Can-Do CEO Steve Greenspon about the origins of the company, why he started Honey-Can-Do, the explosion of the home organization industry, the gradual growth of the company, the challenges that the company had to overcome in the early years, the importance of hiring talented people, when he realized the company was taking off, how they stand out in a crowded field, the changing landscape of retail and why they continue to call Chicago home.

