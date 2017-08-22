Field Marshal Hermann Goering, left, head of the Nazi air force and right-hand man to Reichfuehrer Adolf Hitler, is being greeted in Tripolis, Libya on April 10, 1939 by Marshal Italo Balbo, right, governor of Libya, strategic southern pole of the Rome-Berlin axis. (AP Photo)
Dominic DiFrisco on why there’s a Balbo Street in Chicago: “In 1933, Italy was a close friend of America”
Field Marshal Hermann Goering, left, head of the Nazi air force and right-hand man to Reichfuehrer Adolf Hitler, is being greeted in Tripolis, Libya on April 10, 1939 by Marshal Italo Balbo, right, governor of Libya, strategic southern pole of the Rome-Berlin axis. (AP Photo)
Dominic DiFrisco hears that John is talking about his letter to the Chicago Tribune on why Italo Balbo was not a negative figure in history, and decides to call into the show. He also explains the root of the word, “Fascist.”