× Director Greg Yaitanes on “Manhunt: Unabomber”

Greg Yaitanes is an Emmy Award-winning director Greg, and has directed and produced over 200 hours of television, including some of the top series over the past two decades. His latest show on the Discovery Channel, “Manhunt: Unabomber”, tells the dramatic and gripping true story of the FBI’s hunt for the Unabomber, the deadliest serial bomber in history. He joins Bill and Wendy on the phone to tell them all about it.

