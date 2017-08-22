× Chicago musician you should know: Knox Fortune

The amazingly talented Chicago producer and musician Knox Fortune joins Justin to talk about his career, making the transition from producer to artist, the collaborative nature of the Chicago music scene, when he first became interested in sound engineering and producing, how attending Columbia College has helped him with his art, what makes a great session in the studio, the importance of surrounding himself with other talented artists, what it means to be a Chicago artist and what we can expect from his upcoming debut solo record.

