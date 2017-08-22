× Chicago filmmaker Tiara Epps is a female Cupid who shoots arrows of creativity

Filmmaker Tiara Epps and lead actor Sterling Belisle join Justin to discuss the soon to be released Chicago-based film, “Sunday.” Tiara talks about how she became interested in film, the influence that the great Roger Badesch had on her career, making the transition from creating documentaries to feature films, how Sterling got involved in the project, where the story comes from, how important it was to create a real story, how Tiara plans to move forward as an independent artist and what they plan to do once the film is released.

