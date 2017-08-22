× Car Talk: A Possible Sale of Fiat Chysler, Great Grilles and The Return of the VW Bus

Tom Appel is the publisher of Consumer Guide Automotive and contributor to their Daily Drive Blog.

In this conversation with Nick Digilio, they discuss a potential sale of Fiat Chrysler, great, unique car grilles and the return of the VW bus.

Other topics discussed include Hyundai Genesis’ high luxury marks, the future of the combustion engine, intermediate sedans of 71and a great teen defensive driving school.

