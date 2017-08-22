× Bill and Wendy Full Show 08-22-17

Today’s guests include Bridget Carey, and Greg Yaitanes. Bill and Wendy talk about yesterday’s eclipse and Tom Skilling’s heartwarming reaction to it, Bonnie Tyler singing on CNN yesterday, technology, Discovery Channel’s show “Manhunt: Unabomber”, how to deal with your favorite restaurant being closed due to cockroaches, and much more.

