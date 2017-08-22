× Allstate Kid of the Week: Bianca V.

Bianca V. is this week’s amazing Allstate Kid of the Week. Bianca is a motivated and driven young woman who has dedicated her academic career to enacting social change and becoming a leader at her school. She is involved in many extracurricular clubs at school including Model UN (where she was able to travel to Boston for an international Model UN conference and won an honorable mention.

The Forum (school newspaper), Latin’s Alliance for Women, she gives tours for prospective Latin School of Chicago students, tutors youth every Wednesday at a school in Uptown, serves as a mentor for incoming freshman, and has played basketball as well as on Varsity Softball her freshman year. Her extracurricular activities reflect her passion for helping others. Bianca’s tutoring youth in Uptown ignited her desire to help others. She experienced the benefits of helping others first hand at a young age, and it has molded her into the person she is today.

She recently embarked on a service trip to Cuba, where she made connections with a local organization (Barrio Habana Proyecto Sociocultural) which supports Havana’s youth education as well as soccer in the community. She has created an initiative to start a drive/fundraiser at her school for the organization, with the end goal of supplying a large inventory of Legos. These are in short supply in Cuba and used as a learning tool for this organization. Way to go Bianca! Keep up the great work!

