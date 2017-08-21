× Wintrust Business Lunch 8/21/17: Women Tech Funding, Solar Eclipse, & Social Media Obsessions

Ilyce Glink steps in for Steve Bertrand to kick off the week and checked in with Jim Dallke to learn the latest from Chicago Inno including the effort to close the venture funding gap in the world of tech for women along with Chicago’s own, “double unicorn” startup called Uptake. WGN’s Steve Grzanich has spent all day down in Carbondale, IL and discussed the solar eclipse, and Randi Shaffer asked one of the most important questions in the social media age, “are you obsessed with social media?”