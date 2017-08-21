× WGN Radio Theatre #208 (The Birthday Special): The Shadow, Fort Laramie, and Suspense

Carl Amari and Lisa Wolf bring you the best from the Golden Age of Radio on the WGN Radio Theatre. This episode from Sunday, August 20, 2017 features “The Shadow: Death Gives an Encore” with guest star Bill Johnstone (2-22-42), “Fort Laramie: Never the Twain” with guest star Raymond Burr (5-6-56), and “Suspense: The Country of the Blind” also including guest star Raymond Burr (10-27-57).

This show also celebrates 3 very important birthdays: Carl Amari, Executive Producer Michael Gastala, and Producer CaSera ‘Cash’ Heining!

Like us on FACEBOOK at WGN RADIO THEATRE and follow us on TWITTER @ WGN RADIO THEATRE