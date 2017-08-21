WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 07: Comedian, actor Jerry Lewis speaks on stage at The Lincoln Awards: A Concert For Veterans & The Military Family presented by The Friars Foundation at John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts on January 7, 2015 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Larry French/Getty Images for The Friars Club)
Top Five@5 (8/21/17): ‘Dirty Dancing’ turns 30, we remember two comic legends, and more…
The Top Five@5 for Monday, August 21, 2017:
We pay tribute to late civil rights activist and comedian Dick Gregory and pioneering comic and filmmaker Jerry Lewis; Phoenix Mayor Greg Stanton is asking President Trump to delay his rally scheduled for tomorrow; Dirty Dancing celebrates its 30th anniversary, and Tom Skilling was left in visible awe of the total solar eclipse.