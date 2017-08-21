Listen: Bill and Wendy Bonus Hour

Things you need to know before turning a hobby into a business

Posted 11:30 AM, August 21, 2017, by
Small Business, Hobby, Career, Millennial, Mason Vera Paine, Amy Vetter, Business, Balance, Bliss

Knitted Bears- (Photo By Stevepb of Pixabay)

Author & small business expert Amy Vetter joins Mason to explain the steps you need to take before you even consider turning your hobby into a business. Amy offers additional insight on how to find what you are truly passionate about.

Additional information about Amy can be found on her website at: Amyvetter.com
Follow Amy on Twitter & Instagram at: AmyVetterCPA
Check out Amy’s book on Amazon: “Business, Balance, and Bliss: “How the B3 Method Can Transform Your Career and Life

Want to hear more of Mason? Check out: MasonVeraPaine.com for the latest interviews. Like Mason on Facebook at: Facebook.com/MasonVeraPaine and follow her on Twitter at: Twitter.com/MasonVeraPaine

 

 

 