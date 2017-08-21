× The Opening Bell 8/21/17: The 2017 Solar Eclipse – LIVE from Southern IL

The excitement of the eclipse is finally here, and Steve Grzanich is experiencing it first hand. Broadcasting LIVE from West Frankfurt, IL (just outside of Carbondale, IL) Steve previewed being in the path of totality for the solar eclipse today with Michelle Nichols (Master Educator at The Adler Planetarium) about the significance of this astronomical event. Steve Mitchell (Director of Economic Development at the Carbondale Chamber of Commerce) then discussed the economic impact this eclipse will have on Southern, IL as massive amounts of spectators flock to the area and enjoy the solar eclipse.