The John Williams Show Full Podcast 08.21.17: The total solar eclipse is here, Morris jackpot, the homeless in Chicago

Today was a special day in Carbondale, Illinois. WGN Radio’s own Dave Schwan, Patti Vasquez and Steve Grzanich report live from the path of totality in Southern Illinois. We live vicariously through their awe. Then, Veterans of Foreign Wars Post Commander Jerry Zeborowsky explains why the Morris, Illinois post’s $1.6 million raffle drawing had to be postponed from tonight. Chicago Coalition for the Homeless Legal Director Patricia Nix-Hodes provides rationale for a possible lawsuit against the city. And, Sam Panayotovich of WGN Radio Sports joins John to talk Chicago Cubs.