× The ‘feisty’ Tribune Columnist, Eric Zorn: Get a haircut!

Bill and Wendy are joined in the studio by their pal, the feisty Tribune columnist, Eric Zorn! They talk about getting his son into the barber shop for a haircut and when it’s no longer his responsibility, when it’s time to step back with your kids, the tearing down of confederate monuments, and much more.

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter at @billwendyshow, and on Facebook at Bill Leff and Wendy Snyder. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to Noon, plus an online-only bonus hour from Noon to 1 p.m.