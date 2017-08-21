× The Download with Justin Kaufmann Full Show 8-21-17

We have a terrific show for you this evening! On tonight’s episode of The Download, political analysts Chris Robling and Kitty Kurth break down President Trump’s address to the nation outlining his policy on Afghanistan, Chicago Tribune film critic Michael Phillips reflects on the life and legacy of Jerry Lewis, Chef Diana Davila tells us about her great new Logan Square restaurant Mi Tocaya Antojería and we end the show in Studio 435 with some live music courtesy of the great Even in Blackouts!

