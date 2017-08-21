× The Carry Out 8-21-17: “What I learned today from the first solar eclipse in almost 40 years is that the eclipse will be back in 7 years so so much for the once in our lifetime story line”

The Carry Out is the nightly segment where Justin reads the news so you don’t have to. Tonight’s top stories include the passion surrounding the solar eclipse, President Trump addressing the nation to outline his strategy for the war in Afghanistan, the USA Today reporting that the Trump administration depleting funds to pay Secret Service agents, Alderman Ed Burke showing a clip of “Back to the Future” to show we should limit driverless cars, the Cubs sweeping the Toronto Blue Jays, the Sox playing a DH against the Twins, the Bears trying to control their QB controversy ahead of their all-important third preseason game this weekend and a new report saying the iPhone 8 face recognition system will work in “millionths of a second.”

Follow Justin on Twitter and give him a like on Facebook. The Download with Justin Kaufmann airs Monday through Friday from 7 pm. to 11 pm on @WGNRadio